Insider Trading: Sens sale could exceed $800M; Kane's decision on NMC coming soon

The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth $1.5 million.

The deal takes him through the 2023-24 campaign.

The @LAKings have signed goaltender @PheonixCopley to a one-year, one-way contract extension worth an average annual value (AAV) of $1,500,000 through the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/GcHOQE7awo — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) February 11, 2023

Copley, 31, is in his first season with the Kings and owns a goals-against average of 2.92 and a save percentage of .897. He has a 2.48 GAA and .913 in 11 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

He has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals at the NHL level. In 51 career games, Copley has a 2.96 GAA and .899 save percentage.