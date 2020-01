Los Angeles Kings defenceman Kurtis MacDermid has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head on Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov.

Los Angeles’ Kurtis MacDermid has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Philadelphia’s Ivan Provorov. https://t.co/jLLQQq9dlO — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 3, 2020

The 25-year-old has never been suspended by the NHL before.

In 26 games this season MacDermid has two goals and four points.