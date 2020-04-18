The Los Angeles Kings signed goalie Jacob Ingham, who spent this season playing for the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday, the team announced.

"I am honoured to have signed my first NHL contract with @LAKings . It has been an amazing journey to get to this point in my career. I am so thankful to everyone that has played a role in helping me become the player I am today," said the goalie in a Tweet.

The 19-year-old played 46 games with the Rangers in 2019-20, recording an impressive 33-8-5 record with a 2.96 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. Ingham's 33 wins led the OHL while his save percentage ranked third. The Barrie Ont., native was nominated for the OHL's Red Tilson Trophy, the award that recognizes the league's most outstanding player. Ingham spent the previous three OHL seasons with the Mississauga Steelheads.

Los Angeles selected Ingham in the sixth round, 175th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.