The Los Angeles Kings will loan defenceman Tobias Bjornfot and forward Rasmus Kupari to Sweden and Finland respectively for the 2020 World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic.

Bjornfot will represent Sweden and is in his first season of professional hockey with the AHL's Ontario Reign. In 20 games, Bjornfot has two goals and eight points. He was drafted in the first round (22nd overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft by the Kings.

Kupari looks to help Finland defend their gold medal as he recorded five points in last year's championship game. The Finn has five goals and seven points in 24 games with the AHL's Ontario Reign.