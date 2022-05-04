Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Arvidsson is out for Game 2 of the first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday.

Arvidsson, 29, also missed the series opener in Edmonton in which the Kings earned a 4-3 win.

The Sweden native last played on April 27 against the Seattle Kraken, but did not appear in the regular-season finale against the Vancouver Canucks the following night.

Arvidsson registered 12 goals and 15 assists in 61 games in 2021-22.

Arvidsson was acquired by the Kings last July after spending the first seven years of his career with the Nashville Predators.

Game 2 between the Kings and Oilers is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m. ET.