The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers will now own picks No. 17 and 40 for Thursday night's draft.

The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including No. 7, 26, 47 and 55.