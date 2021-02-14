Best of the Lakers' heroics during seven-game winning streak

DENVER — Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis gingerly made his way to the locker room after appearing to re-aggravate a sore right Achilles late in the first half against Denver on Sunday night.

Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis re-aggravated his right Achilles tendonosis and there's some swelling, source tells ESPN. He will get an MRI on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2021

A source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Davis did indeed re-aggravated his Achilles injury and there's some swelling. Davis, per Wojnarowski, will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Davis was fouled by Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic as he drove to the basket. Davis hobbled to the free-throw line, made both shots and then was subbed out with 2:39 remaining. He immediately headed toward the locker room.

Entering the game, Davis was questionable with what was described as right Achilles tendinosis. Davis missed two contests due to the ailment before returning in a win over Memphis on Friday.

Davis had 15 points and four rebounds in the first half against Denver.