1h ago
Lakers' Davis leaves with groin strain
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns at halftime with a groin strain and will not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns at halftime with a groin strain and will not return to action.
Davis started Game 4 and picked up six points in the first half despite being questionable to play with a knee injury coming in.
The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.