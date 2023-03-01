The Los Angeles Lakers are listing forward Anthony Davis as out Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis is missing the matchup due to a "right foot stress injury."

LeBron James (right foot soreness) and D'Angelo Russell (right ankle sprain) are also out Wednesday. James is expected to be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, played 35:32 in the Lakers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, scoring 28 points and adding 19 rebounds.

He is averaging 25.8 points and 12.6 rebounds in 38 games so far this season for the Lakers, who enter play Wednesday 12th in the Western Conference at 29-33.