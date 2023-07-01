The Los Angeles Lakers and restricted free agent Austin Reaves have agreed to a four-year, $56 million Early Bird maximum contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 64 games with the Lakers last season. Following the Russell Westbrook trade on Feb. 9, Reaves took on a larger role with the team and averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 26 games.

He was a valued playoff contributor for the Lakers, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds in 36.2 minutes per game en route to an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.