The Los Angeles Lakers are considering signing point guard Isaiah Thomas among various other free agent candidates, writes NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Lakers, among various free-agent candidates they are still considering, have weighed the potential signing of Isaiah Thomas, league sources say.



Full story here: https://t.co/6HDSSTYyTK — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 11, 2021

Stein adds the Lakers are looking for additional punch in the backcourt and while adding Thomas is far from assured, it's something that has been weighed.

Thomas played in three games last season for the New Orleans Pelicans last year, averaging 7.7 points per game in 16.0 minutes of action.

After back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2016 and 2017 with the Boston Celtics, injuries derailed Thomas' career. He's played in 87 total regular season games in the past four seasons and has had stints with five different teams. One of those stops included a 17-game stint with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season where he averaged 15.6 points a night on 38.3 per cent shooting.

A native of Tacoma, Wash., Thomas was selected with the last pick of the 2011 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.