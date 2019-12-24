LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both questionable to play on Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday.

James missed Sunday's game because of a thoracic muscle injury but will have had five days to recover coming into Wednesday's showcase with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. Davis, meanwhile, is dealing with a sore right knee that he tweaked during Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers enter Wednesday's showdown having lost three games in a row, while the Clippers are coming in off a 118-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Following Christmas, the Lakers will be back in action Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.