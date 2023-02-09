Relive LeBron's milestones on way to becoming scoring king

LeBron James will not play in the Los Angeles Lakers' marquee matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, as the team announced he will sit with left ankle soreness.

The Lakers say LeBron James (left ankle soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against Milwaukee. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2023

James made history on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when his fadeaway jumper hit nothing but net and he took his place atop the NBA All-time scoring list - surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 38,387 points.

The Lakers are 4-6 without James in their lineup this season, and 21-24 when he does play. Their 25-30 record overall puts them at 13th place in the West, though they are just two games out of a play-in spot.

James was elected to his 19th-straight All-Star game appearance this year, and he has averaged 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game.