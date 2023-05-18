The Denver Nuggets were too much for the Los Angeles Lakers to handle in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, as they pushed to a 132-126 victory behind the historic efforts of star centre Nikola Jokic.

Jokic finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in an unprecedented performance. He earned the distinction of being the only player in NBA history (since 1997, when quarter-by-quarter stats were officially tracked) to tally at least 10 rebounds (12) and five assists in one quarter.

The top seed in the West, the Nuggets will host Game 2 in Denver tonight, where they're a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs.

Los Angeles, on the other hand, were down 72-54 at half time in the series opener - but they put up an encouraging 72 points of their own in the second half to make it a competitive game.

The Lakers and Nuggets took different paths to reach this stage - Denver held the top seed in the West for much of the season and clinched the top spot with three games remaining on the schedule.

On the other hand, LeBron James and the Lakers had to battle from as low as 12th place in the Western Conference to achieve a spot in the play-in tournament.

After beating the Minnesota Timberwolves to clinch the seventh seed, the Lakers topped both the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies and defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games apiece.

Denver, meanwhile, handled the eighth-seeded Timberwolves in five games, and toppled the 4-seed Phoenix Suns in six games in the second round.

While Denver has the ace-in-the-hole, Jokic, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and finished second in the voting behind Joel Embiid this year, the Lakers are strengthened by their veteran playoff experience and the presence of James.

Denver's starting five in Game 1 had a career total of 220 playoffs games played, with Jokic's 60 leading the way. Conversely, the starting five for the Lakers had a total of 434 games of playoff experience, with James the leader at an astounding 279 in his 19 seasons.

Key contributors

As Lakers head coach Darvin Ham alluded to before the series, stopping Jokic on the court is almost an impossible task. He said the Lakers strategy would be to "try to catch [Jokic] out of his house and kidnap him."

However, the Lakers will need more defensively out of their backcourt if they hope to right the ship in Game 2. The Nuggets primary guards, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, combined for 52 points and eight assists in the Game 1 win.

The Lakers stabilized the game after a shaky first half by trying Rui Hachimura primarily against Jokic defensively, with Anthony Davis as a helper. Hachimura scored 17 off the bench in 28 minutes.

Los Angeles got 40 points and 10 rebounds out of Davis in Game 1, and attacking Jokic offensively may be a way to wear him down on the other side of the court.