Lakers/Clippers to be made up on April 9
The postponed game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will be made up on April 9, the league announced Friday.
The game was postponed in the aftermath of the helicopter accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and eight others on Jan. 26.
Since the Lakers were originally supposed to play the Golden State Warriors on April 9, the NBA is moving around three other games to make the schedules work. Here are the changes:
Bulls @ Clippers on April 8 has been moved to April 6
Warriors @ Lakers originally scheduled for April 9 will be played on April 7
Bulls @ Lakers on April 7 will be moved to April 8