Prior to tip-off of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley made quite the prediction.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are going to win the series. But if they win tonight, if the Portland Trail Blazers win tonight, they’re going to sweep the Lakers. I’m telling you,” Barkley said.

Sure enough, the eighth-seeded Blazers took down LeBron James and Co. 100-93 in Game 1 Tuesday night behind 34 points from Damian Lillard.

But that wasn’t the only upset of the day.

Despite missing Aaron Gordon, the Orlando Magic rolled to a convincing 122-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, making it the first time since 2003 that each top seed lost its opening-round game of the playoffs.

A wild opening-round upset – or two – seems fitting for a wacky season like this, but oddsmakers aren’t exactly buying into the underdog magic just yet as both the Lakers and Bucks remain heavy favourites to take care of their opponents. But the numbers have come down a bit.

Prior to the Trail Blazers/Lakers series, the odds of a Portland sweep sat at 40-1. Now they’re down to 16-1.

Listed below are some odds courtesy of SportsBetting.ag for the opening round of the playoffs as well as the NBA Draft Lottery, set to air Thursday night on TSN.

Charles Barkley is correct and Trail Blazers sweep Lakers

Yes +1600

No -4000

How many first-round games will Lakers lose? (Includes Game 1 loss to Portland)

Over 2.5 (+130)

Under 2.5 (-160)

How many first-round games will Bucks lose? (Includes Game 1 loss to Orlando)

Over 1.5 (+160)

Under 1.5 (-200)

How many times will Steph Curry be shown during draft lottery?

Over 3.5 (-110)

Under 3.5 (-130)

Which player will be shown first during draft lottery?

Steph Curry -250

D'Angelo Russell -120

Devonte' Graham +200

Rui Hachimura +500

De'Aaron Fox +1000

Will No. 1 overall pick be traded? (Trade must occur between 8/20/20 and 10/17/20)

Yes +550

No -1000

Will a ping pong ball be dropped on floor?

Yes +800

No -2500

Which ping pong ball number will be drawn first? (First ball of four-ball combination to determine No. 1 pick in 2020 NBA Draft.)

1 (+1300)

2 (+1300)

3 (+1300)

4 (+1300)

5 (+1300)

6 (+1300)

7 (+1300)

8 (+1300)

9 (+1300)

10 (+1300)

11 (+1300)

12 (+1300)

13 (+1300)

14 (+1300)

Which ping pong ball number will be drawn first?

1-7 (-120)

8-14 (-120)