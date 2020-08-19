38m ago
Lakers, Bucks remain heavy favourites despite Game 1 losses
Game 1 losses aside, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are still heavy favourites to dispatch of their eight-seeded opponents. Here are some odds courtesy of SportsBetting.ag for the opening round of the playoffs as well as the NBA Draft Lottery, set to air Thursday night on TSN.
TSN.ca Staff
Barkley predicts a big first-round shocker
Prior to tip-off of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley made quite the prediction.
“The Portland Trail Blazers are going to win the series. But if they win tonight, if the Portland Trail Blazers win tonight, they’re going to sweep the Lakers. I’m telling you,” Barkley said.
Sure enough, the eighth-seeded Blazers took down LeBron James and Co. 100-93 in Game 1 Tuesday night behind 34 points from Damian Lillard.
But that wasn’t the only upset of the day.
Despite missing Aaron Gordon, the Orlando Magic rolled to a convincing 122-110 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, making it the first time since 2003 that each top seed lost its opening-round game of the playoffs.
A wild opening-round upset – or two – seems fitting for a wacky season like this, but oddsmakers aren’t exactly buying into the underdog magic just yet as both the Lakers and Bucks remain heavy favourites to take care of their opponents. But the numbers have come down a bit.
Prior to the Trail Blazers/Lakers series, the odds of a Portland sweep sat at 40-1. Now they’re down to 16-1.
Charles Barkley is correct and Trail Blazers sweep Lakers
Yes +1600
No -4000
How many first-round games will Lakers lose? (Includes Game 1 loss to Portland)
Over 2.5 (+130)
Under 2.5 (-160)
How many first-round games will Bucks lose? (Includes Game 1 loss to Orlando)
Over 1.5 (+160)
Under 1.5 (-200)
How many times will Steph Curry be shown during draft lottery?
Over 3.5 (-110)
Under 3.5 (-130)
Which player will be shown first during draft lottery?
Steph Curry -250
D'Angelo Russell -120
Devonte' Graham +200
Rui Hachimura +500
De'Aaron Fox +1000
Will No. 1 overall pick be traded? (Trade must occur between 8/20/20 and 10/17/20)
Yes +550
No -1000
Will a ping pong ball be dropped on floor?
Yes +800
No -2500
Which ping pong ball number will be drawn first? (First ball of four-ball combination to determine No. 1 pick in 2020 NBA Draft.)
1 (+1300)
2 (+1300)
3 (+1300)
4 (+1300)
5 (+1300)
6 (+1300)
7 (+1300)
8 (+1300)
9 (+1300)
10 (+1300)
11 (+1300)
12 (+1300)
13 (+1300)
14 (+1300)
Which ping pong ball number will be drawn first?
1-7 (-120)
8-14 (-120)