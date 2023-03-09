Los Angeles Lakers Lakers centre Mo Bamba has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the club announced Thursday.

Bamba, 24, was acquired from the Orlando Magic on Feb. 9.

The Texas product exited the Lakers' Mar. 5 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors early and did not play in the second half. He missed Tuesday night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A native of Harlem, NY, Bamba is in his fifth NBA season after being selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.

In seven games with the Lakers, Bamba has averaged 4.4 points on .414 shooting and 5.3 boards in 11.6 minutes a night.