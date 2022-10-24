The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season at 0-3 and the expectation is that the team will continue to attempt to facilitate a trade for point guard Russell Westbrook as the season progresses.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the team is willing to offer up to two unprotected first-round picks, in 2027 and 2029, in order to sweeten the offer for Westbrook's expiring $47 million deal.

Westrbook, 33, has struggled mightily to start the season, shooting .289 from the field and .083 from three.

On Sunday, the Lakers led the Portland Trail Blazers 98-90 with 4:42 left in the fourth when head coach Darvin Ham put Westbrook back in the game. The UCLA product would go on to miss both of his shot attempts in the quarter as the Lakers would go on to lose the game, 104-102.

The Lakers had discussions with the Indiana Pacers over the summer on a deal that would have seen Buddy Hield and Myles Turner head to the Lakers. The expectation was that Westbrook would have been part of the return to the Pacers, but the two teams couldn't agree on pick compensation.

Charania notes that Lakers have also shown interest in guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets and the San Antonio Spurs' Josh Richardson. Further trade options are expected to come open as the season progresses with teams jockeying for the opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

Charania expects Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to reassess the team's circumstances at the 20-to-25-game mark.

The Lakers return to action on Wednesday night with a visit to the Denver Nuggets.