Anthony Davis is not expected to miss Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round series against the Golden State Warriors barring a setback, TNT Sports' Chris Haynes reports.

Davis, 30, exited his team's 121-106 loss on Wednesday night in the fourth quarter after taking a forearm to the head from Kevon Looney.

The Chicago native exited to the back in a wheelchair.

"He took a shot to the head," Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said after the game. "He seems to be doing really good already. That's where he's at and the status of it right now."

Through five games against the Warriors, Davis has averaged 22.4 points on .581 shooting, 13.4 boards and 3.4 assists over 37.0 minutes a night.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven series is set for Friday night at Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers leading 3-2.