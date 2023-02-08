The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to L.A. and Mike Conley to Minnesota, according to multiple reports.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Timberwolves will also receive Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker draft picks in the deal and the Jazz are getting Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones, along with a lightly-protected first-round pick from the Lakers in the trade, according to reports.

Westbrook is expected to be bought out by the Jazz, and according to TNT's Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls are believed to have interest in him.

The 2017 NBA Most Valuable Player, the 34-year-old Westbrook is in his second season with the Lakers. Coming off of the bench for the first time in his career, the nine-time All-Star is averaging 15.9 PPG on .417 shooting, 7.5 APG and 6.2 RPG over 28.7 MPG in 52 games.

Of the three former All-Star guards, only Conley has a contract for next season with a partially guaranteed final year of a three-year, $68 million deal.

Russell, 26, was taken with the second overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft by the Lakers out of Ohio State and spent the first two seasons of his career with the team before a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. He is currently in his fourth season with the T-Wolves and has averaged 17.9 points on .465 shooting, 6.2 assists and 3.1 boards over 32.9 minutes per game in 54 games.

Conley, 35, is in his 16th NBA season and fourth in Salt Lake City. In 43 games this season, he is averaging 10.7 PPG on .408 shooting, 7.7 APG and 2.5 RPG over 29.7 MPG.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday.