The Los Angeles Rams need an offensive coordinator and a three-time Grey Cup champion could be the man.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports Marcus Brady has been interviewed for the vacancy that was created when Liam Coen decided to return to Kentucky.

Brady, 43, is currently serving as a Philadelphia Eagles offensive consultant after being fired as Indianapolis Colts OC on Nov. 1. The San Diego native was in his fifth season with the team and second as OC.

Prior to arriving in the NFL, Brady had spent nearly two decades in the CFL as both a player and coach. A quarterback out of Cal State Northridge, Brady suited up in seven seasons for the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes. Upon his retirement, Brady joined the Als as a wide receivers coach in 2009 before being promoted to OC in 2012. He joined the Argos in the same role in 2013 and spent five years with the Boatmen.

As a coach, Brady won Grey Cups in 2009, 2010 and 2017.

Also in the frame for the Rams job, Breer notes, is recently fired former New York Jets OC Mike LaFleur and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.