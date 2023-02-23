Eight-time Pro Bowl inside linebacker Bobby Wagner is headed to the open market.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Los Angeles Rams and the 32-year-old Wagner have agreed to part ways, making him a free agent.

Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN.



Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. pic.twitter.com/1A3KvudOhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

A five-time first-team All-Pro, Wagner appeared in all 17 games for the Rams last season. He recorded 140 tackles, 6.0 sacks and a pair of interceptions.

Wagner was set to enter the second year of a five-year, $50 million deal signed last offseason. The release carries a $7.5 million dead cap hit in 2023.

The 47th overall pick out of Utah State in 2012, Wagner spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks with whom he won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.