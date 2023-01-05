Could Sean McVay be headed to a studio or booth in time for the 2023 season?

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reports that a number of networks are interested in the Los Angeles Rams head coach for a game or studio analyst role.

Nearly a year after winning Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams are on the outside looking in at the upcoming playoffs. Riddled by injuries, the Rams head into their final game of the season with the Seattle Seahawks at 5-11. Despite having one of the worst records in the league, it will not translate into a top pick at this spring's NFL Draft with the Rams not holding a first-round pick thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade with the Detroit Lions. The Rams have not drafted in the first round since 2016.

“The [Rams] just had an abysmal year," an NFL source told McCarthy. "I don’t know how optimistic that team is about the future. It could be an ominous situation. I would expect networks to call [McVay] and gauge his interest again. I’m sure some already have.”

McVay, 36, reportedly turned down a $20 million per-year offer from Amazon last offseason to serve an analyst in their inaugural season of Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

A native of Dayton, OH, McVay became the youngest head coach of the modern era when he took over the Rams in 2017 at the age of 30.

In his six seasons on the job, McVay has amassed a mark of 60-36 with four playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and the franchise's first title since 2001.