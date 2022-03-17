The Super Bowl champions are set for an addition on offence.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Los Angeles Rams are signing wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal.

The deal comes with $30.7 million guaranteed.

Robinson, 28, spent the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears. In 12 games in 2021, Robinson hauled in 38 receptions for 410 yards and a touchdown.

A native of Detroit, Robinson has three 1,000-yards-plus receiving seasons under his belt, including a career-high 1,400 in 2015.

Taken in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Robinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For his career, Robinson has recorded 6,409 yards on 495 receptions and 40 TDs over 100 games.