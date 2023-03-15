The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday they have tendered exclusive rights with Canadian exclusive rights free agent linebacker Michael Hoecht.

Hoecht, 24, recorded three solo tackles and a sack in the Los Angeles Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their regular season finale.

The Oakville, Ont., native began the 2022 campaign as defensive lineman before transitioning to outside linebacker. The Brown University product finished the season career-high 23 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks as the Rams (5-12) failed to make the playoffs after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the Super Bowl a year prior.

Hoecht's 24 pressures were third-most on the Rams' defense, behind Leonard Floyd's 54 and Aaron Donald's 40.