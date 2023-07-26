The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a deal sending shortstop Amed Rosario to L.A, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal adds the deal is pending a review of medicals.

Source confirms: Dodgers in agreement with Guardians on a trade for Amed Rosario, pending review of medicals. First: @JeffPassan and @JesseRogersESPN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 26, 2023

The 27-year-old shortstop has had an up-and-down season for Cleveland, slashing .265/.306/.369 with three home runs and 40 RBI.

Rosario began his career with the New York Mets, playing four seasons in Flushing before a trade in January of 2021 sent him to Cleveland.

The Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic native is in his final year of arbitration and will be eligible to become a free agent this winter.

Rosario is a career .273 hitter in 791 regular season MLB games spread out over seven seasons.