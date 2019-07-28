BANGKOK — Brynn Masikewich scored 11 points and pulled down nine rebounds in Canada's 72-64 loss to China on Sunday to finish sixth at the FIBA under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.

Taya Hanson led Canada in scoring with 15 points, while Roxane Makolo had nine points and six rebounds.

Yuan Li of China recorded a game-high 23 points in the win.

"China hurt us in defensive transition and we struggled to defend some of their actions," said Canada's head coach Claire Meadows. "We were able close the gap midway through the fourth but China hit some big shots down the stretch."