VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions released veteran American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy on Wednesday.

Purifoy, 30, had 55 tackles, nine special-teams tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular-season games last season, his third with the Lions. The five-foot-11, 190-pound Purifoy was named a CFL all-star at the safety position.

Purifoy spent his first two CFL seasons with B.C. (2016-17). He also spent time with Ottawa (2018) and Saskatchewan (2018-19, '21).

He has appeared in 101 career regular-season games, registering 282 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, 16 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.