Louisville knocks No. 10 Notre Dame out of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith had 15 points, and unranked Louisville used a stifling defensive performance to knock off No. 10 Notre Dame 64-38 on Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.

Louisville limited the Fighting Irish to 31.4% shooting and forced 22 turnovers, using a full court press to create chaos while closing off entry passes in half court sets.

It’s the first time Notre Dame has been held to under 50 points all season.

The Cardinals (23-10) will be seeking their first title since 2018 on Sunday when they face the winner of the other semifinal game at the Greensboro Coliseum between No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 13 Duke.

Olivia Cochran had 12 points and eight rebounds and Mykasa Robinson and Chrislyn Carr each had 10 points for Louisville.

Maddy Westbeld had nine points to lead Notre Dame (25-5), which played without point point guard Olivia Miles, who was injured in last week’s win over Louisville and has not played since. The Irish already had lost starter Dara Mabrey to a season-ending injury earlier this year.