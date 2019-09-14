The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 10-day Injured List, the team announced Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been on the injured list since early August due to a strained left quadriceps.

He will jump right in the Jays lineup on Saturday, hitting third as the designated hitter.

Gurriel has a .279 batting average with 19 home runs and 47 RBI in 79 games this year.