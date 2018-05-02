Raps played the right way in Game 1, just couldn’t close

The NBA has upgraded Kevin Love’s foul against DeMar DeRozan in the final two minutes of Tueday’s Game 1 to a Flagrant 1, the league announced on Wednesday.

Kevin Love’s (CLE) foul against DeMar DeRozan (TOR) at 1:11 of 4th quarter on 5/1/18 upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league office review. To view the incident, click on the following link: https://t.co/uCRluhhXEt — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 2, 2018

With 1:11 left in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers 113-112 overtime victory over the Raptors, Love grabbed the rebound on a missed three by Serge Ibaka and while trying to secure the ball, elbowed DeRozan in the jaw.

An offensive foul was called on the play and the Raptors were given possession of the ball but no free throws. The referees also declined to review the play, despite protests from the Raptors.

If the call had been upgraded to a flagrant during the game, the Raptors would have been awarded two free throws and the ball