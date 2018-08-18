MONTREAL — Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to lift the Montreal Impact to a 2-1 victory over Chicago that extended the Fire's losing streak to eight games.

Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal (10-13-3), which ended a four-game winless run that included three draws.

Nemanja Nikolic scored in the second half for Chicago (6-15-5).

Chicago has not won since a 3-2 decision over New York City on June 30.

The Fire started German midfield star Bastian Schweinsteiger at centreback and it didn't go well early on, as he bumped Saphir Taider just inside the 18-yard box and was called for a penalty, which Piatti converted in the sixth minute for his 12th goal of the season.

Ten minutes later, a mix-up in the Chicago box saw Schweinsteiger nearly put the ball into his own goal, but Nico Hasler rushed in to sweep the ball off the line. The Impact were denied a claim for a Schweinsteiger hand ball by referee Baldomero Toledo.

Three minutes after the intermission, the Fire signalled their determination to end their streak when Nikolic was sent in alone on the left side but saw his low shot tipped just wide by Evan Bush.

Nikolic's header on a cross from the right side was stopped on the line by Bush, but he collected his own rebound and fired in his 11th of the season to equalize in the 70th.

The Impact went on the attack late, bringing in newcomers Quincy Amarikwa and Micheal Azira, and it paid off as Taider's corner kick was pushed outside the area and Lovita volleyed a bouncing shot into the left side of the net for the game-winner.

Bacary Sagna, signed two weeks ago, made his Impact debut at right back.