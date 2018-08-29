Joachim Low says the claims of racism from Mesut Ozil upon retiring from Germany duty were "exaggerated."

The Die Mannschaft manager insists that racism has always been absent from his teams.

"[Ozil's] claims of racism are exaggerated," said Low. "Within my team during my time here, there has been not even a hint of racism."

A World Cup winner with Low in 2014, Ozil, 29, retired from international duty following Germany's dismal performance at this past summer's World Cup in Russia, citing the abuse he received for embracing his Turkish roots. Ozil and his international teammate, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, were criticized for posing for a photo with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan just prior to the World Cup.

Low says that the controversy surrounding Ozil eventually became a distraction for the team, but won't use it as a crutch as to why Germany was bounced at the group stage.

"My only intention was to prepare best for the World Cup," Low said. "This issue also cost us energy because it was always there. It is of course no excuse for our performance. That was not the reason."

In charge of the national team since 2006, Low says he still hasn't spoken to Ozil since his retirement and the Arsenal forward isn't returning his calls.

"The player has not called me," Low said. "In the past that was the case when players retired. Mesut decided on a different path. I repeatedly tried reaching him via message or phone but that was not possible. I have to accept that."

Ozil was capped 92 times by Die Mannschaft beginning in 2009 when he was a member of Werder Bremen.