Lowry (ankle) out for game vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry left the game against the New York Knicks early tonight with right ankle soreness and will not return.

Midway through the third quarter Lowry grabbed a rebound and turned up court but an awkward collision sent him to the ground where he was seen grabbing his ankle.

Lowry up after a hard fall but he's limping badly and is headed straight to the locker room with help. Was holding his ankle. Not good. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 19, 2019

The 6-foot-1 point guard was questionable for tonight's game with a left ankle sprain.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that Lowry is undergoing testing on his ankle and the initial belief is that it’s not serious.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is undergoing testing on right ankle injury that caused him to leave game, but belief is that it’s not serious, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 19, 2019

The five-time all-star is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this year.