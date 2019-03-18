24m ago
Lowry (ankle) out for game vs. Knicks
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry left the game against the New York Knicks early tonight with right ankle soreness and will not return.
Midway through the third quarter Lowry grabbed a rebound and turned up court but an awkward collision sent him to the ground where he was seen grabbing his ankle.
The 6-foot-1 point guard was questionable for tonight's game with a left ankle sprain.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that Lowry is undergoing testing on his ankle and the initial belief is that it’s not serious.
The five-time all-star is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this year.