Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry left the game against the New York Knicks early tonight with right ankle soreness and will not return. 

Midway through the third quarter Lowry grabbed a rebound and turned up court but an awkward collision sent him to the ground where he was seen grabbing his ankle. 

 The 6-foot-1 point guard was questionable for tonight's game with a left ankle sprain.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that Lowry is undergoing testing on his ankle and the initial belief is that it’s not serious. 

The five-time all-star is averaging 14.8 points, 9.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game this year. 