CLEVELAND — Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry was sidelined with an unspecified back injury as the Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 Saturday night.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse did not give any details about Lowry's injury or a timetable for when he might be back.

Fred VanVleet started in place of Lowry, who started Toronto's first 23 games. With the win, Toronto is a league-best 20-4.

Lowry is averaging 15.4 points and an NBA-leading 10.3 assists per game. He had 10 points and 12 assists in Toronto's win on Wednesday night over defending champion Golden State.

