Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will miss his seventh game in his last eight on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls with continued lower-back pain.

Lowry, 32, last appeared in a December 22 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and played 31 minutes.

In 31 games this season, Lowry is averaging 14.4 points on .433 shooting, 9.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 34.1 minutes a night.

The Raptors will also be without the services of big man Jonas Valanciunas, who continues to be sidelined by a dislocated thumb incurred on December 12.

Toronto is coming off its worst loss of the season, a 116-87 blowout on Friday, at the hands of the Orlando Magic.