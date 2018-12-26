1h ago
Lowry doubtful, Ibaka probable against Heat
TSN.ca Staff
Lowry doubtful, Ibaka expected to play as Raptors return to action against Heat
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Toronto Raptors are listing point guard Kyle Lowry as doubtful for tonight's game against the Miami Heat.
Lowry is doubtful with a back injury, rather than a thigh injury he's been battling through, with TSN's Josh Lewenberg adding the 32-year-old has missed time with both injuries this month.
In other injury news, forward Serge Ibaka, who's been battling a knee injury, is probable for the game.