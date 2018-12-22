The Toronto Raptors will get back two key pieces to their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers as both Kyle Lowry and Danny Green will return.

Nurse had indicated that Lowry was likely out until after Christmas a few days ago. But with the Raptors undermanned and in his hometown tonight, it's not surprising that he'd want to give it a go. He's Philly tough, after all. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 22, 2018

Despite his stellar performance Friday night in the Raptors' 126-110 win over the Cavaliers, Kawhi Leonard will once again sit out a back-to-back when Toronto takes on the 76ers tomorrow in Philadelphia.

In his post-game availability on Friday, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said that Leonard would not play against the 76ers. Leonard, who played in just nine games last season with the Spurs because of a quadriceps injury, has not played in any of the Raptors’ back-to-backs this season.

Nurse also said that there's a chance that, Lowry and Green who have thigh and knee injuries, respectively, could play in Philadelphia. Lowry's injury has caused the point guard to miss four straight games.

The Raptors also officially ruled out forward Serge Ibaka Saturday ahead of the game. Ibaka is dealing with a knee injury.

Jonas Valanciunas continues to remain out after dislocating his thumb in a win against the Warriors on Dec. 12. He is not expected back until mid-January.