Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry shed some light Tuesday on reports of an incident with Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons following Monday’s loss.

"I got ejected, I went to the back. I just went to the back. I don't know what else happened. The back is where the locker room stuff is, right? That's where I went. It's a big area. I just went to the back," Lowry said.

He added that he did not see Simmons.

After the game, Simmons dismissed the incident as “nothing.”

"I don't know if they're trying to test me or see how I am on the court, but I won't play around," Simmons said.

While it’s unclear what sparked the apparent feud, Simmons said the two had gotten into it several times during the game and were seen exchanging words in the closing seconds of the game before their ejections. Both appeared to gesture toward the tunnel but exited in different directions.

Raptors forward C.J. Miles said there’s no doubt Lowry would accept the fight, but called the incident unnecessary.

“There was a lot of talking that was really unnecessary. I didn’t understand. I mean, there’s no doubt in my mind that Kyle would fight, but I’m around him, I know him. I don’t know Ben Simmons, I can’t speak for him. But they both kind of got a little far. And for them to talk about meeting in the hallway is crazy. Like anybody’s going to let them do it. And I think a lot of guys, honestly, talk because they know nobody’s going to let them really fight,” Miles said.

"I'm always going to stand up for myself and I'm going to stand up for my teammates no matter what. At the end of the day I'm a grown man... I'm going to take care of my business when I need to take care of my business," Lowry said.

When asked if he’d ever been in a post-game altercation, Lowry indicated he had.

“What do you think? It’s basketball. There’s a difference between basketball and off-the-court thing. You want to keep it basketball then you keep it basketball. You want to do something else then it goes to something else.”

While Lowry’s incident with Simmons may have grabbed headlines, it wasn’t the only confrontation in Monday’s matchup. In the first half, DeMar DeRozan and Sixers’ point guard T.J. McConnell had to be separated after DeRozan committed a hard foul. They each received a technical foul.

After trailing the Sixers by as many as 21, the Raptors fought back thanks to some strong three-point shooting but fell 117-111. They will be back in action Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons at the Air Canada Centre.