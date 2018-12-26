The Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry as been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

Lowry was originally listed as doubtful with a back injury, rather than the thigh injury he's been battling through, with TSN's Josh Lewenberg adding the 32-year-old has missed time with both injuries this month.

In other injury news, forward Serge Ibaka, who's been battling a knee injury, is probable for the game.