6h ago
Lowry out, Ibaka starts against Heat
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry as been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.
Lowry was originally listed as doubtful with a back injury, rather than the thigh injury he's been battling through, with TSN's Josh Lewenberg adding the 32-year-old has missed time with both injuries this month.
In other injury news, forward Serge Ibaka, who's been battling a knee injury, is listed in the starting lineup and will play for the Raptors.