Lowry doubtful, Ibaka expected to play as Raptors return to action against Heat

The Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry as been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

Lowry (back) officially ruled out for tonight's game in Miami, per @WolstatSun. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 26, 2018

Lowry was originally listed as doubtful with a back injury, rather than the thigh injury he's been battling through, with TSN's Josh Lewenberg adding the 32-year-old has missed time with both injuries this month.

In other injury news, forward Serge Ibaka, who's been battling a knee injury, is listed in the starting lineup and will play for the Raptors.