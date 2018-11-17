1h ago
Lowry's ankle to be re-evaluated Sunday
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Raptors 122, Bulls 83
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sore right ankle and did not return to action.
Following the victory, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that he doesn't think the injury is serious and he will be re-evaluated on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Lowry left the court and appeared to be in discomfort in the tunnel, but eventually came back to the bench.
Lowry scored eight points, seven rebounds and eight assists before leaving the game with Toronto up big.