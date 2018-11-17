Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry left Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls with a sore right ankle and did not return to action.

Nurse says he doesn't think Lowry's ankle injury is serious, said he just twisted it. He'll be reevaluated tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 18, 2018

Following the victory, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that he doesn't think the injury is serious and he will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Lowry left the court and appeared to be in discomfort in the tunnel, but eventually came back to the bench.

Lowry scored eight points, seven rebounds and eight assists before leaving the game with Toronto up big.