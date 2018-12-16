The Raptors have announced that Fred VanVleet is doubtful while Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Jonas Valanciunas, and Norman Powell are out for Sunday night's game against the Denver Nuggets.

So, the Raptors will be REAL shorthanded in Denver tonight. Lowry (left thigh) and Siakam (back soreness) are both OUT. As are Valanciunas (thumb) and Powell (shoulder). VanVleet (back soreness) is doubtful. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 16, 2018

Toronto will be without more regulars than any other game this season as they try to avenge a 106-103 loss against Denver from Dec. 3.

None of the injuries bothering Toronto's players figure to keep them out long-term.

The Nuggets are facing more than their fair share of injury issues themselves, as key cogs Gary Harris, Will Barton, and Paul Millsap will miss Sunday night's game as well.

Sunday's game will be the last between Toronto and Denver this season.