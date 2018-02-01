Toronto Raptors point guard and 2018 All-Star Kyle Lowry is one of eight players set to compete in this year's All-Star three-point contest. This is Lowry's third straight appearance in the competition.

Joining Lowry are Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, defending champion Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris, and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

2017-18 Statistics Of Three-Point Contest Participants Player 3PM 3PA 3P% Beal 123 327 37.6 Booker 108 282 38.3 Ellington 153 381 40.2 George 150 355 42.3 Gordon 146 435 33.6 Harris 113 276 40.9 Lowry 133 345 38.6 Thompson 164 361 45.4

The three-point contest is one of the All-Star events happening on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The skills challenge and dunk contest will take place that night too, while the All-Star game between Team LeBron and Team Curry goes the following evening.