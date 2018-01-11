Ujiri on Raptors next two games: We don't fear anybody

It looks like the Toronto Raptors will have to face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers without one of their best players Thursday night as the team will likely be without starting point guard Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors haven't officially ruled him out, but Lowry is expected to miss the contest with a bruised tailbone.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury Monday night when he fell awkwardly on his back in an overtime clash against the Brooklyn Nets. Lowry needed to be carried off the court and was listed as day-to-day. He missed Tuesday's loss to the Miami Heat.

Lowry is averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 38 games this season with the Raptors.

Toronto sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with Cleveland 2.5 games behind.