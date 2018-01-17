LOS ANGELES — The LPGA is returning to Los Angeles after a 13-year absence with a $1.5 million tournament in April.

The HUGEL-JTBC Open will be played April 19-22 at Wilshire Country Club, which has hosted previous LPGA, PGA and Champions Tour events.

The 72-hole event announced Wednesday is part of the tour's California swing that includes the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Kia Classic in Carlsbad and a tournament in San Francisco.

The LPGA visited Los Angeles from 2001-05 when its Office Depot Championship was played at various courses, including President Donald Trump's layout in Rancho Palos Verdes. Wilshire hosted the 2001 event won by Annika Sorenstam.

In 2011, the Kia Classic was played in suburban Industry before returning to the San Diego area.

Located in the Hancock Park section of Los Angeles, Wilshire is a links course founded in 1919.

The tournament is sponsored by HUGEL, a South Korea-based maker of beauty products including Botox, and JTBC, which is the LPGA's Korean TV rights holder.