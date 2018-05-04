THE COLONY, Texas — Play has started at the LPGA Texas Classic, which has been shortened to 36 holes after two days of rain.

The LPGA announced on Twitter that play began Friday after an 8 1/2 delay. Officials hope the tournament will be completed on Sunday.

The first round was postponed Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

The field features Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.