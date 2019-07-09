Fresh off hanging up his cleats, Luc Brodeur-Jourdain is picking up a whistle.

The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that Brodeur-Jourdain, who retired after last week's 36-29 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, has joined the team's staff as an assistant offensive line coach.

The Alouettes selected Brodeur-Jourdain, a Laval Rouge et Or product, with the very last pick in the 2008 CFL draft. He went on to become a two-time Grey Cup champion, CFL all-star and East Division all-star. He re-signed with the team as an insurance policy for this season but announced he would retire after the team's Week 4 game against Hamilton.

“We are extremely pleased to know that Luc will remain in the organization,” head coach Khari Jones said in a team release. “He is respected by everyone on the team and his leadership skills will make him an excellent asset to our coaching staff.”

Alouettes centre Kristian Matte said last week Brodeur-Jourdain's departure would be "a big loss in the locker room."

“I have always had a desire to teach and coach others. The will to share my knowledge was with me even when I was a student. Through my journey, I have learned that the best way to ensure that you understand a concept is to explain it,” Brodeur-Jourdain said.

The 36-year-old will make his debut as a coach on Saturday when the Alouettes visit the Ottawa Redblacks.