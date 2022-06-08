Luka Modric is sticking around the Bernabeu.

European champions Real Madrid announced the Croatia midfielder has signed a one-year extension through 2022-2023.

The 36-year-old Modric is entering his 11th season at Real, following a £30 million move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012.

Modric appeared in 45 games across all competitions last season, scoring three times. In his decade with Los Blancos, Modric has won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and five Champions League crowns. Individually, Modric won the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Internationally, Modric has been capped a national record 150 times by Croatia and appeared at four Euros and three World Cups, including Russia 2018 where he won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament as Croatia finished as runners-up to France.