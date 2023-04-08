CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored on a second-half penalty kick and FC Cincinnati continued the best start in club history with a 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Acosta's goal came in the 69th minute and gave Cincinnati (5-0-2) back-to-back wins over defending Eastern Conference-champion Philadelphia (2-4-1) after failing to win any of the first eight meetings.

Cincinnati has won a club-record four straight at home and posted clean sheets in three straight matches for the first time. Cincinnati ties a league record with its fifth shutout in its first seven matches — done 11 times previously.

The Union have lost four straight on the road dating to last season. It's their longest road skid since losing six straight spanning the 2017-18 seasons.

The Union outshot Cincinnati 10-8 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

Roman Celentano finished with four saves for Cincinnati. Andre Blake stopped one shot for Philadelphia.

Cincinnati hits the road to play St. Louis City on Saturday. Philadelphia travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

